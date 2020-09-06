Southwest monsoon picks up over Kerala after a lull

Low pressure area forms over Arabian Sea.

The southwest monsoon has picked up over Kerala after a lull under the influence of a low pressure area which has formed over the Arabian Sea.

Parts of the State have been receiving steady rainfall and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur on yellow alert for Sunday. These districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall (up to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period).

The low pressure area has formed over the south-east and adjoining east-central parts of the Arabian Sea. The low pressure formation is likely to move northwards over the next two days and weaken thereafter, according to the IMD Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, one shutter of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram district has been raised, given the increase in inflow into the reservoir. The district has been receiving steady rainfall on Sunday. One more shutter would be raised by noon, the district administration said.