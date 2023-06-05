Southwest monsoon onset in Kerala likely to be weak

June 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After the initial euphoria over the forecast of monsoon, the southwest monsoon is likely to make a weak onset over Kerala, following which it is expected to progress slowly towards north.

As per the criteria set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare the onset of monsoon over the State, mainly three have to be fulfilled – firstly, more than 60% of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations should report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in two days consecutively.

Then, the spatial distribution of rainfall over the State should be fairly widespread during the two days before the declaration. Thirdly, the westerly winds should have strengthened in the lower levels (wind speeds up to 20 knots), along with persistent convection (cloudiness indicated by Outgoing Longwave Radiation values).

As of Monday, the first two criteria were satisfied, while rain was absent in most of the rain gauges across the State, except Kochi where 2.6 mm of rain was reported till 5 p.m. on the day.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior IMD scientist said: “We hope that the onset of monsoon can be declared between June 6 and 8. However, it is likely to be weak after some initial spells considering the current synoptic conditions. Though westerlies have established over Kerala, a lack of sufficient moisture influx is delaying the onset. A cyclonic circulation has developed over the southeast Arabian Sea and it is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area in 24 hours and subsequently into a depression. But only after the formation of the low pressure can the path of the system be forecast accurately.”

The present models indicate the movement of the system from the southeast Arabian Sea towards the east-central Arabian Sea, seemingly away from the coast of Kerala. If it moves away from the coast of Kerala towards the northwest, the intensity of rain will be less in the State. “Further, the system will draw maximum moisture from the sea during its progression. Hence, after some initial bouts of rain, there will be a break and it will take some time for the monsoon to gain strength,” said the scientist.

Normally, the onset of monsoon over Kerala falls on June 1. However, this time, the weather agency had forecast June 4 as the onset day with a model error of plus or minus four days. A delay beyond June 8 is expected to have a bearing on the monthly quota of the June rainfall. Already, the pre-monsoon showers were deficient in Kerala, with the State receiving 236.4 mm rainfall against the seasonal average of 359.1 mm, a shortfall of 34%. Thought the State was expected to receive an average rainfall of 74.8 mm in the first week of June, it has received only 18.2 mm of rain so far, a shortfall of 76%.