Southwest monsoon likely to wind up on a positive note over Kerala

Updated - September 11, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
Dark clouds gather over the catchment area of Pothundy Dam in Palakkad on Wednesday. The State is expected to enjoy fair weather during the Onam period, as no significant rain-bearing systems are anticipated over the Bay of Bengal.

Dark clouds gather over the catchment area of Pothundy Dam in Palakkad on Wednesday. The State is expected to enjoy fair weather during the Onam period, as no significant rain-bearing systems are anticipated over the Bay of Bengal. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

With the withdrawal of southwest monsoon around the corner, the season is likely to wind up in Kerala with normal rainfall against the above normal season forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its long range forecast at the beginning of the season on May 27.

Though rainfall was deficient in June and August, 16% excess rainfall in July helped the State wipe out the deficit.

As of September 11, the State received 1,682.1 mm of rain against the normal seasonal rainfall of 1,854.5 mm, which is 9% deficit. Rainfall within 19% of the long-period average of 2,018.7 mm is considered normal according to the IMD. This means rainfall within the range of 1,625.1 mm to 2,412.3 mm is considered normal.

In September, the State has so far received cumulative rainfall of 121 mm, while the month used to clock around 271.8 mm of rain. The atmospheric conditions do not favour an intense spell in the remaining period of the season, with the monsoon currently in the southern peninsula becoming weaker. Only light to moderate rainfall is expected in the State in the next 15 days.

Though the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at mean sea level and is likely to continue so for the next three to four days, the seasonal offshore trough that runs from south Gujarat to the coast of Kerala is weak, which otherwise used to trigger some intense spells in the core monsoon regions along the west coast, including Kerala.

As per the long period average, the withdrawal of the monsoon will begin from west Rajasthan by September 17.

However, there has been a delay in the withdrawal in recent years. Last year, the withdrawal began by September 25 and the retreat was fully completed by October 19, which also coincided with the onset of northeast monsoon over the State.

Further, the La Niña phenomenon, which is associated with enhanced rainfall activity in India during the monsoon season, is getting delayed. Although it is expected that La Niña may develop in the coming months, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, in its latest update, its effect may be delayed after its formation.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:23 pm IST

