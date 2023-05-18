ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest monsoon likely to reach Andaman in two days: IMD

May 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of the Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands during the next 48 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The State is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over most parts of the State for the next five days, the bulletin said. The IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon was expected to set in in Kerala on June 4 – three days later than the normal date of June 1 – with a model error of ± 4 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US