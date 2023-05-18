Southwest monsoon likely to reach Andaman in two days: IMD

May 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of the Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands during the next 48 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The State is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over most parts of the State for the next five days, the bulletin said. The IMD had earlier forecast that the monsoon was expected to set in in Kerala on June 4 – three days later than the normal date of June 1 – with a model error of ± 4 days.