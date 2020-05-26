Southwest monsoon likely to begin from today

The advancement of the southwest monsoon which was hindered by the Cyclone Amphan may start from Wednesday, said Sathi Devi, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) national weather forecasting centre, here on Tuesday.

She said the monsoon may start moving ahead in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago and Bay of Bengal from Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

A low-pressure area is building up in the Arabian Sea, said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. However, it is not necessary that every low-pressure area intensifies into a cyclone.

The IMD has cautioned fishermen along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka not to venture out for deep-sea fishing during the May 30-June 4 period.