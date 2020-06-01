Southwest monsoon hits Kerala

Kerala

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on May 30 had declared arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on May 30 had declared arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

“The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

