Respite from dry spell for State

Widespread rain over the south and central parts of Kerala marked the onset of the southwest monsoon on Tuesday, driving down the mercury and bringing respite from the extended dry spell in the State.

The India Meteorology Department announced that the monsoon had set in over Kerala and advanced into some parts of North East India, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Met Centre here said that southwest monsoon had been active over Kerala. Mavelikara recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Haripad, and Kayamkulam (9 cm each). Vadakara, Cherthala and Konni registered 7 cm each. Rain occurred at most places in Lakshadweep.

Heavy rainfall is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Friday morning. Fishermen have been warned of strong winds along and off the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep till Wednesday afternoon.

A press note issued by the IMD on Tuesday said 78% of monitoring stations had reported rainfall over the last 48 hours, the primary criterion for the declaration of the monsoon. The other parameters, namely the strengthening of westerly winds and persistent cloudiness for three days, were also observed.

The press note said cyclone Mora in the Bay of Bengal and an offshore trough in the Arabian sea had provided further traction for the monsoon as it marched into some more parts of the South Arabian sea, remaining parts of the Maldives-Comorin area, parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well as the northeastern States. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further.

Director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, S. Sudevan told The Hindu that the rain was expected to intensify over the next 24 hours and cover the northern parts of the State. The first spell of the monsoon was likely to last till June 2, followed by a lull until the formation of another system in the Bay of Bengal to steer the monsoon ahead, he added.