Southwest monsoon: Five Kerala districts on orange alert

Many districts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall today (Sunday), a morning update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated.

Five northern districts – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod – are on orange alert given the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathnamthitta are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam can expect light to moderate rainfall today, a 10 a.m. weather update indicated.

Strengthening southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and the likely formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal today are expected to contribute to the revival of the southwest monsoon which has been weak over Kerala until recently.

Parts of the state, especially the central and northern districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till July 15, according to the latest IMD update.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea till July 14 due to the possibility of strong winds along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region.