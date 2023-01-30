Southern Railways to fast-track speed enhancement works on key routes in Kerala

January 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Southern Railway has decided to fast-track steps to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes in Kerala.

According to a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Monday, steps are on to increase speed on the key routes of Kerala through a series of systematic and planned works, including strengthening the track, traction and signalling systems.

In the Shoranur-Mangaluru section (306.57 km), the trains are currently running at 110 kmph and the works for enhancement of speed to 130 kmph are in progress and are expected to be completed by March 2025. Similarly, in the Podanur-Shoranur section (92.75 km) where trains are currently running at 110 kmph, speed enhancement works are in progress to increase the sectional speed to 130 kmph by March 2026, said the release.

The sectional speed in Thiruvananthapuram-Kayamkulam section will be increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph; Kayamkulam–Thuravoor from 90 kmph to 110 kmph; Thuravoor-Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph, and Ernakulam-Shoranur from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase followed by 130 kmph and 160 kmph in the subsequent phases, said the release.

Reduced travel time

Once the speed enhancement works are completed and sanctioned by competent authorities, trains running on these important routes in Kerala will be operated at higher speeds reducing the travel time for passengers.

The speed enhancement works involve a comprehensive upgrade of all the infrastructure required for train operations, including complete track renewal work by replacing track with 60 kg rail wherever required, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible, barricading or construction of walls at locations where there is heavy trespassing, and improving signalling system by providing automatic signalling, double distancing signal and so on.

Feasibility study

In order to increase the maximum permissible speed to 130 kmph or 160 kmph across the entire length of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, a feasibility study is being undertaken and the final report is expected by December 31, 2023, said the release.