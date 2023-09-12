ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railways augment five trains with additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach

September 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kanyakumari-Punalur Daily Unreserved Express Special (06640) leaving Kanyakumari from Wednesday (September 13) will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach.

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers.  | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers. According to a release issued by the railways here on Tuesday, Kanyakumari-Punalur Daily Unreserved Express Special (06640) leaving Kanyakumari from Wednesday (September 13) will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach.

Punalur-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06639) leaving Punalur from September 14 will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach. Nagercoil Junction-Kanyakumari Daily Unreserved Express Special (06643) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 13 will be permanently augmented with such a coach.

Tirunelveli Junction-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06642) leaving Tirunelveli Junction from September 13 and Nagercoil Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06641) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 14 will also be permanently augmented with the coach, said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US