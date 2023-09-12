Southern Railways augment five trains with additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach

September 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers. According to a release issued by the railways here on Tuesday, Kanyakumari-Punalur Daily Unreserved Express Special (06640) leaving Kanyakumari from Wednesday (September 13) will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach.

Punalur-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06639) leaving Punalur from September 14 will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach. Nagercoil Junction-Kanyakumari Daily Unreserved Express Special (06643) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 13 will be permanently augmented with such a coach.

Tirunelveli Junction-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06642) leaving Tirunelveli Junction from September 13 and Nagercoil Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06641) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 14 will also be permanently augmented with the coach, said the release.

