Southern Railway to operate two special trains for Onam

Published - September 03, 2024 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway will operate two Onam special trains to manage the extra rush of passengers during the festive season. Train No. 06047/ 06048 Mangaluru Junction–Kollam festival special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 11 p.m. on September 9, 16, and 23 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 10.20 a.m. the next day. While returning, the train (No. 06048) will leave Kollam at 6.55 p.m. on September 3, 10, 17, and 24 (Tuesdays) and reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Similarly, a super fast triweekly special express will operate on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route. Train No. 06101/06102 Ernakulam Junction–Yelahanka Junction Garibrath will leave Ernakulam Junction at 12.40 p.m. on September 4 and 6 (Wednesday and Friday) and reach Yelahanka Junction at 11 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, the Yelahanka Junction-Ernakulam Junction special train (No. 06102) will leave Yelahanka Junction at 5 a.m. on September 5 and 7 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2.20 p.m. the same day.

