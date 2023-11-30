Southern Railway simplifies process for approval of packaged products to be sold at railway stations

November 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a significant move towards fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing ease of doing business, Southern Railway has unveiled a pioneering initiative that simplifies the approval process for Proprietary Article Depot (PAD) products and Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) that are sold at its static stalls across railway stations.

PAD products are branded packaged edible products such as biscuits, chocolates, cakes, and other such items being sold at the static catering stalls at railway stations. Only the products approved by Railway administration and that are part of approved list can be sold at the catering stalls of railway stations.

Traditionally, the approval process for manufacturers and franchisees of these products involved Tender/Expression of Interest (EOI) mode and thus limiting opportunities for inclusion and leading to delay. Now, in a bid to promote a more accessible and dynamic business environment, manufacturers and franchisees wanting to sell their products in railway catering units can seek approval on a walk-in basis throughout the year, said the railways in a release here on Thursday. This change ensures that interested parties can apply for inclusion at any time throughout the year.