Southern Railway reviews track maintenance works, renovation of bridges

The Southern Railway conducted a two-day safety inspection across the Thiruvananthapuram Division and reviewed track maintenance works, station redevelopment works, safety works, and renovation of bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection focused on expediting ongoing projects and enhancing passenger amenities to ensure improved rail infrastructure and services in the division.

On Wednesday, inspection was held at the Kanniyakumari - Alappuzha section. The inspection led by R.N. Singh, general manager (GM), Southern Railway, reviewed redevelopment works at Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil Junction, Eraniel, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam Junction, Alappuzha, Cherthala, Ernakulam Junction, and Guruvayur railway stations. Project status was also reviewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team interacted with railway officials concerned, associated designers, architects, contractors, and stakeholders of the respective stations, suggesting improvements to provide better amenities for passengers. Mr. Sing also directed the executing agencies to expedite the work and complete it well ahead of the estimated timeline.

Works at Nagercoil Junction railway station will be completed under the Amrit Station Scheme. As much as 50% of the redevelopment work is completed. In addition to the two operational foot overbridges (FOBs), a new 6-metre wide FOB will be constructed for passengers at Nagercoil Junction.

Mr. Singh reviewed the works at Nemom railway station and instructed improvements in amenities to meet the future requirements. The proposed amenities during redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central station was reviewed and discussed in detail by the GM.

During his inspection at Kollam Junction, the swiftly progressing Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) construction works were inspected. The MLCP work is expected to be completed by January 2025. The track and bridge renovation works conducted were inspected during the window trailing inspection of Kanniyakumari - Alappuzha section. Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese met the GM at the Alappuzha railway station and discussed track doubling works between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam for expediting works in the coastal rail route.

On the second day of inspection on Thursday, Mr. Singh inspected track renovation works, safety related infrastructure works, and speed upgradation initiatives and bridge renovation works in the Cherthala-Guruvayur section.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.