Southern Railway GM inspects various development works

November 25, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The senior official undertakes a ‘window trailing inspection’ from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram Central stations

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh conducted an extensive inspection of the Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram track-doubling works as well as various stations under the Thiruvananthapuram division to review the redevelopment plans on Friday.

The senior official undertook a ‘window trailing inspection’ from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram Central stations during which he reviewed the ongoing works and amenities such as station platforms, foot overbridges, lifts and escalators coming up at the railway stations as part of the track-doubling initiative, according to an official release here.

Mr. Singh then visited the Nemom railway station where he interacted with representatives of residents’ associations of Nemom who submitted a representation seeking steps to expedite the Nemom terminal project. They pledged wholehearted support for the land acquisition required to realise the project.

He also inspected the Kollam, Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations where he reviewed the proposed station redevelopment plans and suggested improvements. He took stock of various capacity augmentation and signaling works during a window trailing inspection from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam.

As part of his visit, Mr. Singh interacted with divisional officers in Thiruvananthapuram, including Paul Enoch Edwin, chief project manager of the newly-constructed Gati Shakti Unit at the Thiruvananthapuram division. The unit will closely monitor the progress of all infrastructural projects in the division with emphasis on inter-modal connectivity.

In his address, Mr. Singh stressed the importance of safety, punctuality and cleanliness in the railway operations. He also launched a WhatsApp-based employee grievances redressal system and inaugurated a renovated badminton court at the Vanchinad railway officers’ club.

He was accompanied by R.P. Jingar, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Ernakulam; R. Mukund, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram division, and senior divisional officials.

Earlier, Mr. Singh inspected the Kanyakumari railway station where he was apprised of the several capacity augmentation works being expedited by the division. The construction officials informed him that the Kanyakumari station redevelopment project, for which the tender was finalised on November 23, will be completed in 18 months.

