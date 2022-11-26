Southern Railway General Manager reviews efforts to increase speed in Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru section to 160 kmph

November 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Close on the heels of inspecting the Kanyakumari-Ernakulam railway corridor on Friday, Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh inspected the Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction stretch on Saturday.

He took stock of the ongoing maintenance work, capacity augmentation, and signalling work and held elaborate discussions about the ongoing feasibility study to increase the sectional speed in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru section to 160 kmph.

During the window-trailing inspection, he reviewed the ongoing maintenance work and proposed infrastructure upgradation on the stretch. Officials of the construction wing led by Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Southern Railway, briefed him about among other aspects, the ongoing redevelopment work of Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations.

Mr. Jingar, R. Mukund, and Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Managers of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Divisions respectively, V. Rajagopalan, Chief Engineer, Construction, and a team of senior divisional officials accompanied Mr. Singh.

Addressing officials in the Palakkad Division, he exhorted them to ensure the quality of maintenance work and to work as a team to ensure passenger satisfaction. R. Raghuraman, Chief Project Manager, Gati Sakthi Unit of the Palakkad Division, Additional Divisional Railway Manager C.T. Sakkeer Hussain, and Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. V. Kalarani were among those present at the meeting.

At the Mangaluru Central, he inspected the ongoing additional platform and pit-line work and directed officials to adhere to the deadline.

Earlier in the day, P.K. Krishnadas, Chairman of Passenger Services Committee, Ministry of Railways, met the General Manager at the Ernakulam Town station and appreciated the introduction of special trains and initiatives taken by the Southern Railway at Chengannur and Kottayam stations in view of the Sabarimala season.