Southern Railway appoints consultant to prepare DPR for Chengannur railway station development

The Southern Railways has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Chengannur railway station, informed Kodikunnil Suresh, MP.

The Nagpur-based aXYKno Capital Services is expected to submit the DPR in 240 days. Mr. Suresh said the plan was to elevate the railway station to international standards.

The development of the Chengannur railway station, known as the 'Gateway of Sabarimala', is a long pending demand. The Mavelikara MP said a modern station building would be constructed. Besides, more platforms, multi-level parking, centralised ticketing facility, lounges, retiring rooms, restaurants, bathrooms, internet/wifi facilities, rooms for Sabarimala pilgrims and emergency medical clinics would come up as part of the project. Lands in the possession of both the railway and private parties would be utilised for the purpose.

Mr. Suresh also urged the Southern Railway to seek the opinion of people's representatives and the public on the matter.