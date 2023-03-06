Southern Railway announces two special trains for Pongala festival

March 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railway will operate two special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for the pilgrims during the Attukal Pongala festival on Tuesday. A special train will be operated between Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The Punalur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Punalur at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.10 a.m.

In the return direction, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Punalur Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 p.m. and reach Punalur at 6 a.m. A special train will also be operated between Nagercoil Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central. The Nagercoil Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Nagercoil Junction at 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 a.m the next day.

Further, additional temporary stoppages will be provided for Kollam Junction–Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Daily Express (Train No. 16824 leaving Kollam Junction on Tuesday) at Nemom and Balaramapuram. Nagercoil Junction–Gandhidham Weekly Express (Train No. 16336 leaving Nagercoil Junction on Tuesday will additionally stop at Chirayinkeezhu, Kadakkavur, and Mayyanad, said a release from the railways. In addition, Kanniyakumari–Punalur Daily Unreserved Express (Train No. 06640) will be augmented with two additional second-class general coaches on Tuesday.

Pilgrims can also take unreserved tickets from all the ticket counters up to three hours before train departure. Those travelling beyond 200 km can avail themselves of Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) tickets up to three days in advance. Additional ticket counters will be operated at Thiruvananthapuram Central for the convenience of passengers.

A medical first aid post is functional at Thiruvananthapuram Central near the entrance of platform No. 1 from Monday evening onwards. On Pongala Day an additional first aid post will be functional on the second entry of the station along with first aid booths on island platforms 3/4 and 4/5, said the release.