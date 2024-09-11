Southern Railway announces record number of special trains, additional coaches to meet festive demand

The Southern Railway has taken measures to address the travel woes of passengers during the festive season by augmenting regular trains with additional coaches as well as special trains, according to a statement issued by the Railways here on Wednesday.

This year, a record number of 190 additional coaches has been allocated to regular trains that had long waiting lists. This strategic move will ensure a higher ticket availability during the peak season, allowing more passengers to travel with reserved seats on regular trains, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free journey during the Onam season, said the Railways.

In addition, the Southern Railway announced the highest number of special trains this year, well in advance, to meet passenger demand. A total of 129 special train trips were introduced for the Onam season facilitating travel for 1,48,200 passengers, a significant increase compared to 52 trips in 2023-2024, and just 22 trips in 2022-2023.

These “trains on demand” ensured that thousands of passengers could travel conveniently. The special trains were meticulously planned, taking into account infrastructure feasibilities and the travel requirements of passengers, particularly those traveling to and from Kerala during the Onam festivities. Indian Railways’ “train on demand” model has been instrumental in providing timely travel solutions during the holiday season, said the statement.