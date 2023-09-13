Southern Railway achieves 43% of capital expenditure target

September 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railway has fast-tracked its infra projects in the current fiscal. In the first five months of 2023-24, it has incurred a capex (capital expenditure) of ₹4,207.16 crore, meeting 43% (till 11.9.2023) of the target for the financial year.

Capital expenditure refers to expenditure incurred on creating new assets and amenities.

The Southern Railway is a vital organisation that contributes significantly to the nation’s growth through capex. Its investments in infrastructure, job creation, economic development, and technological advancements have far-reaching impact on country’s overall development and prosperity.

In the first five months of the fiscal, Indian Railways have spent around 46.6% of the Capex against its total allocation of ₹2.44 trillion (₹2.4 lakh crore) approximately, said a release issued by Railways here on Wednesday.

