Southern Army commander visits Pangode military station

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram
September 04, 2022 19:41 IST

Lieutenant General J.S. Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited the Thiruvananthapuram military station on September 2 and 3 to review the operational readiness of amphibious warriors of Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Lt. Gen. Nain was briefed by Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander Thiruvananthapuram, on varied aspects including operational preparedness, security situation, and human resource development. Participation of units in joint exercises with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy and exercises with friendly foreign countries was also covered.

Lt. Gen. Nain visited the amphibious and desert walk-through model, Colachal training area, and Saincha training area. He also reviewed the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and martial arts skill development of the unit.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need to remain abreast with contemporary technologies in warfare and operational logistics.

