Southern Air Command to organise special event for public during Onam

July 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will organise an air show in the capital city for the public during the Onam holidays. The event is planned as part of public outreach programmes in connection with the 40th Raising Day celebrations of the SAC.

The event will feature a static display at the Air Force Station, Shangumughom, and a display by the Air Force band, said Air Marshal S.K. Vidhate, senior Air Staff Officer.

The SAC was established on July 19, 1984, with its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the Raising Day celebrations, a media orientation and IAF publicity programme was conducted at the SAC Headquarters at Akkulam on Friday.

The programmes included a static display of weapons and other technical equipment, an Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) and an Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle. Air Marshal Vidhate and other senior officers of the SAC were among those present.

