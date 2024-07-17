Southern Air Command celebrating its 40th anniversary on July 19

The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Friday, has a host of programmes lined up in the State capital including a display by the Sarang helicopter team.

As part of the events, IAF veterans will be honoured at a seminar, ‘SPARSH and Veterans’ Issues’ on Thursday at the SAC headquarters and the Air Force Station Thiruvananthapuram. Representatives of the Directorate of Air Veterans from Air Headquarters, New Delhi, will participate in the event to address issues faced by veterans.

On Friday, the IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and the Sarang helicopter display team will display their skills at Shanghumughom. The event will be witnessed by hundreds of students from schools and colleges in the district, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A feel of flying

Over Saturday and Sunday, the SAC will conduct events at Lulu Mall. The event will feature exhibition stalls, including a publicity stall with information on IAF career prospects, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA). Visitors can try out a simulator to get a feel of flying in an lAF aircraft.

Lightweight radar and missile simulators showcasing air defence prowess, and GARUD commandos with their latest weaponry will also be part of the display. Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV), a coach exclusively designed for the induction publicity drive across the country, will also be part of the event.

SAC history

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the SAC headquarters at Belhaven Palace in the city on July 19, 1984. Air Marshal T. J. Desa was the first Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. The evolving geopolitical situation around the southern peninsula had prompted the IAF to establish the command. The headquarters was later shifted from Belhaven Palace to Akkulam, the current location, on August 8, 1996.

In the years that followed, the SAC has been part of major military operations such as Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka) and Open Cactus (the Maldives) where it successfully executed air operations. The command has also played vital roles in disaster management and relief operations, notably during the 2018 floods in Kerala.