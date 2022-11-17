South Kerala’s first Agnipath recruitment rally begins in Kollam

November 17, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

A total of 1,707 candidates took part on the first day of south Kerala’s first Agnipath recruitment rally that began at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here on Thursday.

While 904 qualified for the physical fitness test, 151 participants cleared it for the medical examination. Candidates from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts are attending the rally that will conclude on November 29. Only persons who have registered online will be permitted to participate in the rally that is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical categories in the Army.

Kollam District Collector Afsana Parveen flagged off the rally in the presence of Brigadier A.S Valimbe, DDG of Army recruitment, Bengaluru zone, and Colonel Maneesh Bhola, Army Recruitment Officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

Among the total registration of 25,367 candidates from the southern districts of Kerala, 1,767 candidates from Kottayam and Ernakulam districts were instructed to report on the first day of the rally. A total of 1,931 candidates from Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts are expected to report for the rally on November 18. While the candidates from Kollam district will participate in the rally on November 19 and 20, those from Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts will attend the rally on November 21 and 22. The physical and medical test procedures of the Agnipath rally will conclude on November 24.

Those candidates who pass both the physical fitness tests and the pre-medical tests will attend the medical fitness test to be conducted by a team of Army Medical Officers the following day. Candidates found physically and medically fit will then have to appear for a Common Entrance Examination scheduled to be held on January 15, 2023. Candidates passing the examination and qualifying in merit will attend training at the designated training centres of the Army.

For other cadres

In addition to the Agnipath rally, Army Recruitment Rally for Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary and Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) [JCO (RT)] for volunteer candidates from Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Mahe is also scheduled to be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium from November 26 to 29. The last physical test for the rally will be held on November 28 and the last medical examinations will be held on November 29.