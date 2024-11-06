 />
South Indian History Congress to be held in Kozhikode from November 8

Published - November 06, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The 43rd South Indian History Congress will be held for three days at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, from November 8.

According to a release on Wednesday, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will open the event. Royce Manoj Victor, college manager, will preside over the function, and M.V. Narayanan, former Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, will deliver the keynote address. The conference is being held under the chairmanship of B. Ramachandra Reddy, president, South Indian History Congress. Around 1,500 research papers will be presented in eight sessions. A symposium on Kozhikode’s history will be held on November 9 in which historians M.R. Raghava Warrier and V.V. Haridas, among others, will deliver lectures.

