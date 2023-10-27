HamberMenu
South Indian History Congress from today

An exhibition of historic relics has been organised at the venue in connection with the event

October 27, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent historians, researchers and academicians from India and abroad will turn up for the South Indian History Congress (SIHC) beginning at University College here on Saturday.

This year’s congress will focus on exploring the profound legacy of south Indian history and shed light on the relevance of historical findings in today’s context, says the organisers of the three- day event. There will be discussions, knowledge sharing, and the forging of collaborations that promise to pave the way for innovative approaches to understanding south Indian history.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the congress and the presidential address will be delivered by S. Chandra Shekhar, president of SIHC. The keynote address will be rendered by Kesavan Veluthat, president of Indian History Congress.

An exhibition of historic relics has been organised at the venue in connection with the congress.

