South Indian History Congress concludes

The three-day 43rd edition of the South Indian History Congress concluded at the Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode on Sunday (November 10).

Through a resolution, the conference asked governments to encourage studies in history by ensuring proper funding and by making permanent appointments in higher educational institutions. Over a thousand delegates attended the event.

P. Sivadasan, Senior Professor, Department of History, University of Calicut, was elected the new general secretary of the organisation. It was decided to hold the next congress at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu.