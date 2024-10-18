GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Indian Bank posts net profit of ₹325 crore in Q2 of FY 25

Published - October 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank has declared a net profit of ₹324.69 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25, registering a growth of 18.15% compared to ₹274.81 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24.

Operating profit increased by 19.51% from ₹460.44 crore in Q2 of the preceding financial year to ₹550.25 crore in the quarter ended September 30. Net profit of the bank also went up by 18.15% from ₹274.81 crore to ₹324.69 crore during the same period. Gross NPA came down by 56 bps from 4.96% to 4.40% on an year-on-year basis, according to a press release from the bank.

P.R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the Bank, while announcing the results, stated that the strategy adopted by the Bank continues to enable the business performance. During the period, the bank registered growth in all the desired segments with a focus on quality asset across all verticals – corporate, housing loan, auto loan, personal loan, gold loan, etc., he said.

He also stated that, in line with the strategic intent of the bank viz, “profitability through quality credit growth”, the bank could on board fresh advances with low risk profile.

