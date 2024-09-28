South India Media Summit held in Kochi

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the South India Media Summit attended by over 150 participants here on Friday.

Industry titans such as Arjun Ranga, chief executive officer of Ranga Rao and Sons; Vijay Sunku, owner of Parimal Mandir; Kailash Katkar of Quickheal Technologies; Razak, managing director of VKC; Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas media; Priti Murthy of GroupM Nexus; Vivek Nambisan, MD of Nambisan’s Dairy; and Padeep Cholayil were present at the leadership sessions.

The topics discussed included ‘Television growing stronger and stronger’, ‘Sports marketing and experiential marketing’, ‘Role of technology in advertising’, and the ‘Best marketing practices in regional domain’.

The event also witnessed a power-packed presentation by Dhiraj Relli, MD, HDFC securities.

Shankar, CEO of Fourth Dimension, said, “This is one of the best summits we have ever had,” and thanked the audience in Kochi for making it a huge hit.

Dushyanth Sridhar spoke on Brand Bharat, which was among the best sessions of the summit.