South African national arrested in Alappuzha drug case

MDMA seized from couple last month

The police on Saturday arrested two more persons, including a South African national, in connection with the seizure of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from a couple at Kayamkulam last month.

The arrested have been identified as Ugwumba Anointed (35), of Cape Town, South Africa, and Mohamed Kunji, alias Mammu, (34), of Chengala, Kasaragod. Kunji was taken into custody from Kasaragod. Based on the information provided by him, the Kayamkulam police nabbed Anointed from Bengaluru.

The Kayamkulam police said the South African national was directly involved in the manufacturing and supply of MDMA.

The couple, Aneesh and his wife Arya, of Keerikkad, Kayamkulam, who were held with 67 g of MDMA on their arrival from Bengaluru on May 25, bought the drug from Anointed, the police said.

After the arrest of the couple, the police had nabbed Nahas of Keerikkad and Ranjith of Bengaluru in connection with the case.