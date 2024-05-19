South African government for speedy issuance of visas for Indian tourists

South African government is evolving mechanisms for the speedy clearance of visa applications from India and working on a proposal for introducing E-Visa for Indian tourists to the country, Patricia de Lille, Minister for Tourism, has said.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the just concluded Africa Indaba, the South African tourism fair, recently, Ms. Lille said the first quarter of 2024 witnessed 16,000 Indian visitors reaching the country. The event was organised by South Africa Tourism.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought a joint report from the Ministers of Tourism, Home Affairs and State Security on measures for the speedy clearance of visas. The Tourism Ministry has taken up a proposal for a visa waiver for up to 90 days for passengers from both China and India with the President, she said.

Currently, passengers from Russia and Brazil get a visa waiver up to 90 days in one calendar year. They also have the option to apply for an extension of visa while in South Africa. The facility shall be extended to passengers from both India and China, who are also members of the BRICKS alliance, she said.

Ms. Lille, who was in Goa during the recent G-20 meeting, felt that the e-visa system was not delivering the desired results for tourists from both India and China. At times, people have to leave their passports with the South African embassies for up to 25 days. The Tourism Ministry has set up a facilitation centre in the office of the Minister to help people get their visas as soon as possible, she said.

The South African government has engaged South African Airways to operate more flights to India. The national carrier has not fully recovered from the impacts of COVID-19. Johannesburg-Mumbai is one of the routes that the company has not been able to revive since Covid 19. The government is hoping to strike a deal with Air India to operate more flights, she said.

The Ministry had a South African delegation to five Indian cities in February this year as part of efforts to widen the trade relationship and to carry out joint business promotion between India and South Africa. Roadshows were conducted in Indian cities as part of the programme, she said.

The Minister said the Mahatma Gandhi Route tourism programme, which covers the house in which Gandhiji lived during his days in the country and the press he had established here, were part of the cultural tourism network. The historical events connected to the throwing of Mahatma Gandhi from a train due to the colour of his skin and related historical events have been well documented, she said.

Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head, Middle East, India and South East Asia of South African Tourism, was also present.

(The correspondent is in Durban on an invitation from South African Tourism)