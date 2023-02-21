Sourthern Railway to temporarily regulate train services

February 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Daily Express (16307) leaving Alappuzha on February 25 will be short-terminated at Vadakara, a release issued by the Southern Railway has said.

The train would be partially cancelled between Vadakara and Kannur due to mechanised track maintenance works scheduled near Etakkot in Kannur, the Southern Railway said on Tuesday.

Further, the North Eastern Railway has made change in the timings of two trains from Kerala due to traffic regulations for construction work between the Malhour and Lucknow stations. As part of this, the Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Junction Raptisagar Triweekly Superfast (12512), scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 9.35 a.m., late by 3 hours, on February 22 and 26 and March 1 and 3. On February 28, the train will leave Kochuveli only at 10.a.m., late by 4 hours. Except on March 3, the service will be diverted between Kanpur Central and Gorakhpur Junction.

In the return direction, the Gorakhpur Junction-Kochuveli Raptisagar Triweekly Superfast (12511) scheduled to leave Gorakhpur Junction at 6.35 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Gorakhpur Junction at 9.35 a.m., late by 3 hours, on February 23, 24, and 26, and March 3. On March 2, the train will leave Gorakhpur Junction only at 10 a.m., late by 4 hours. The train will be diverted between Gorakhpur Junction and Kanpur Central on these days.

Similarly, Barauni Junction-Ernakulam Junction Raptisagar Weekly Superfast (12521) scheduled to leave Barauni Junction at 10.50 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 1.50 a.m., late by 3 hours, on February 28. The train will be diverted between Malhaur and Manaknagar. In the return direction, the Ernakulam Junction-Barauni Junction Raptisagar Weekly Superfast (12522) scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.50 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 1.50 a.m., late by 3 hours, on February 24. The train would run in a diverted route between Manaknagar and Malhaur, said the release.