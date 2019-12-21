Sound pollution will be reduced: SPC

State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera has said that measures will be taken to bring down the sound pollution in Kollam, converting it into a soundless model city.

The department will conduct workshops for various segments, including places of worship and the entertainment sector, to spread awareness and the assistance of experts will be sought for the same.

Women’s safety

Speaking after a grievance redressal adalat in the district on Saturday, he said women’s safety would be another priority and a programme to ensure that would be launched in the district very soon. “In Kollam city modern systems will be introduced to ensure the safety of residents. As part of strengthening the surveillance, the officials concerned have been instructed to monitor feed from CCTV cameras, including those in residential areas,” he said.

A total of 162 cases were taken up at the adalat, which offered a chance for those coming in the Kollam City police limits to meet the SPC and directly submit their complaints.

Among the complainants were Padmavathy from Kilikolloor, a 75-year-old woman with serious health issues.

She said her neighbours had been physically and verbally abusing her while laying claim to half of her 3-cent property. Since it was a civil case she was advised to approach court while the adalat assured her protection.

Priya, with her differently abled children, approached the adalat demanding action against her husband who is part of the force.

She said her husband had been living with another woman and was not paying the monthly maintenance of ₹9,000 despite a court order. Apart from ensuring action against the husband, the adalat said her resume would be considered for suitable openings.

Mass petition

The SPC received a mass petition of 30 persons who had fallen prey to a recruitment scam. Edward Daniel, a resident of Chavara, had duped 65 persons by promising them jobs in Israel.

Since the accused has been living outside India, the adalat decided to hand over the case to the Crime Branch.

The adalat also assured the petitioners that steps would be taken to get in touch with Interpol to bring back the accused.

The District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioners of Police and all Station House Officers were present during the adalat. “There were many complaints about children not taking care of their elderly parents and land-related issues. Eighty per cent of the petitions have been resolved, the rest 20% could not be considered due to legal complications,” said Mr. Behera.