Kerala

SOTO for transparency in organ donation

The State government will create a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO) to make organ donation and transplant procedures hassle-free and transparent.

The government has envisaged SOTO as a charitable society under the Travancore-Kochi Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act. SOTO would work to erase commercial interests and underhand dealings related to harvesting of human organs and tissue for transplant and life-saving procedures.

SOTO will function under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act and Kerala Network for Organ and Tissue Sharing.


