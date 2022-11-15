SOS Children’s Village celebrates Children’s Day 

SOS Children’s Village, Thrissur, has organised events including games and cultural activities by children as part of Children’s day celebrations.
Speaking after inaugurating the celebrations here on Monday, Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese asked the children to keep smiling and spread happiness. He interacted with children and mothers.
Established in 1964, SOS Children’s Villages of India provides quality-care services for children without parental care. It offers comprehensive child development.
“Our customised care interventions such as Family Like Care, Kinship Care, Short Stay Homes, Foster Care, Emergency Childcare, and Special Needs Childcare, are aimed at transforming lives and enabling children under-care into self-reliant and contributing members of the society,” said SOS Village sources.
There are over 6,500 children living in more than 440 family homes, inside 32 SOS Children’s Villages of India, in 22 States/UTs.
