SOP to be in place at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard

March 13, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A standard operating procedure (SOP) will soon be drafted to outline the action to be taken in the event of an emergency at the waste dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve instructed the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to come up with the SOP, which would provide details of officials to be contacted and the role of each person involved in rescue and relief operations in an emergency. The suggestion was offered at a review meeting on Wednesday on averting fire outbreaks at the site.

A weekly meeting has to be organised to review the action plan to be implemented in the event of a fire incident. Preparatory works to avert such incidents have to be completed without delay. Ten fire hydrants are operational at the site along with three fire monitors. Around ₹25 lakh will be utilised to strengthen road access to the interiors of the waste heaps on the campus. Fire tenders need to conduct regular test drives along the roads to ensure efficiency during an emergency.

A 200-KW generator has been installed on rent at the site to be used during power outage. Steps have been taken to install an additional generator. Work on installing a water tank with one-lakh-litre capacity will be completed in three days. The police have been given access to the CCTV facility at the site. Water is being sprayed at an interval of two hours to avoid fire outbreaks in summer.