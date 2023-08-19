HamberMenu
SOP developed for block-level antimicrobial resistance committees in Kerala

Move to create awareness about antimicrobial resistance at grassroots level

August 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In a move aimed at curbing the excessive use of antibiotics, the Health department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) governing the constitution of block-level committees for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), their objectives, activities and monitoring.

The block-level committees will be primarily responsible for creating awareness about AMR, a major threat to public health and a serious concern in the aquaculture, poultry farming and animal husbandry sectors.

Health Minister Veena George said private hospitals would also be brought into the Kerala Anti Microbial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP). Each committee will be chaired by the block medical officer. Representatives of the Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Food Safety and Pollution Control departments and the Indian Medical Association, Academy of Family Physicians of India and Academy of Physicians of India would be members of the committee.

An official press note here on Saturday quoting the Minister said efforts would be made to create widespread awareness about AMR and transform public health centres and community health centres into “antibiotic-smart” hospitals. All health workers would be equipped for preventing and controlling infections and for safely disposing of exposed drugs so that they do not contaminate the environment.

Prescriptions by physicians would be monitored every month to prevent excessive use of antibiotics. Steps would be taken to promote generic drugs and reduce multiple medication. The Minister said the drugs controller had been directed to ensure that all pharmacies and medical stores exhibit boards stating that antibiotics would be sold only on the basis of prescription by a doctor.

