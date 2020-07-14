Sooraj confesses to killing Uthra

KOLLAM

14 July 2020 23:43 IST

Confession during evidence collection at his Adoor home

Sooraj, the prime accused in Uthra murder case, broke down in front of the media on Monday and confessed to killing his wife by saying “I did it.”

He was brought to his house at Adoor by forest officials who had sought his custody for evidence collection. Though he was repeatedly asked about the motive for the murder, Sooraj brushed aside the question without clearly answering it. He had earlier confessed to the police that he had planned the crime and brought the snakes in a bottle and threw them on Uthra while she was asleep. But later when he was brought to Uthra’s house in Anchal for evidence collection, he kept repeating to the media that he had not killed his wife.

Foul play

Uthra’s parents had alleged foul play after the 25-year-old was found dead on May 7 at her home in Anchal. She died of snakebite while she was recuperating after a similar incident which took place at her husband’s home in Adoor.

Advertising

Advertising

Later it was revealed that Sooraj had been plotting the murder for sometime and he had procured poisonous snakes from Suresh, a handler from Kalluvathukkal. An autopsy of the snake had confirmed that the investigation report was right.