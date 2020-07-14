Sooraj confesses to killing Uthra

Sooraj, the prime accused in Uthra murder case, broke down in front of the media on Monday and confessed to killing his wife by saying “I did it.”
He was brought to his house at Adoor by forest officials who had sought his custody for evidence collection. Though he was repeatedly asked about the motive for the murder, Sooraj brushed aside the question without clearly answering it. He had earlier confessed to the police that he had planned the crime and brought the snakes in a bottle and threw them on Uthra while she was asleep. But later when he was brought to Uthra’s house in Anchal for evidence collection, he kept repeating to the media that he had not killed his wife.
Foul play
Uthra’s parents had alleged foul play after the 25-year-old was found dead on May 7 at her home in Anchal. She died of snakebite while she was recuperating after a similar incident which took place at her husband’s home in Adoor.
Later it was revealed that Sooraj had been plotting the murder for sometime and he had procured poisonous snakes from Suresh, a handler from Kalluvathukkal. An autopsy of the snake had confirmed that the investigation report was right.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath