Sooraj bought land with black money: Vigilance

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday informed the High Court that their investigation had revealed that T.O. Sooraj, former PWD secretary and an accused in the case relating to the corruption in the Palarivattom flyover construction, had purchased a residential property worth ₹3.30 crore in the name of his son and used ₹2 crore of black money for the benami deal.

In an additional statement, the VACB submitted that the petitioner had amassed illegal wealth during the 2012-2014 period. He released the mobilisation advance (initial payment) on July 22, 2014, to the contractor. He had purchased 6.68 ares with a residential complex at Edappally South in Ernakulam in the name of his son Riswan Soorej on October 1, 2014. Though the deed value was shown as ₹1.04 crore, he had purchased it for ₹3.30 crore. Sooraj admitted to have purchased the property. It was a benami deal, for which “he spent ₹2 crore of black money,” the VACB alleged in the statement.

The additional statement was filed in response to a bail plea by the former PWD secretary.

The statement further said that evidence collected had established his role in the corruption case beyond doubt. The role of the then PWD Minister was under investigation and the VACB required time to unearth the facts.

Sooraj reiterated his earlier statement during the questioning that even though the then PWD Minister, V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, had directed him to release the mobilisation advance to the contractor without charging interest, he had taken the initiative to levy an interest rate of 7%. He also repeated the role of the former PWD Minister and his motives in allotting the mobilisation advance. The petitioner had acted for the undue pecuniary advantage of the contractor and for himself and others. This was at a time when the government was taking loans from the PSUs with higher interest rate of 11.5% to 13.5%.

If the petitioner was released on bail, he would influence the witnesses and it would pose a threat to those who helped the investigation.