‘Soon, project offering individual care to differently-abled’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government is giving shape to a comprehensive project that envisages individual care to differently abled persons in the State.

Inaugurating the district-level launch of the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Project (CDMRP) at the Public Health Centre at Parassinikkadavu here on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said the government was planning the project that would offer support and help to over seven lakh of differently abled people in the State. Unlike other States, Kerala had prepared a report after conducting a comprehensive survey of the community, he said.

The CDMRP is jointly implemented by the Calicut University’s Department of Psychology and the State government’s Social Justice Department. Complimenting the university’s activities for rehabilitating the differently abled people, the Chief Minister said that the differently-abled people could also make big contributions to society if they were given training and care. Steps should be taken to develop special skills of theirs, he stressed. Social Justice Minister K.K. Shylaja presided. Calicut University Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer explained the project. MPs P.K. Sreemathy and K.K. Ragesh, James Mathew, MLA, and district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh were among those present at the function.

The CDMRP is implemented in Anthur, Pariyaram, Azhikode, and Eranholi panchayats and Payyannur and Mattannur municipalities.