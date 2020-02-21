Soon, enjoy a solar-powered mini-train ride at Veli

Soon, a visit to the Veli tourist village, the landscaped picnic spot where Veli Lake meets the Arabian Sea, will be incomplete without a ride in the solar-powered mini-train. The mini-train, with an engine modelled on the exterior of a yesteryear steam engine, will chug along the idyllic village and the beach for 1.6 km. Artificial fumes as in the steam locomotive, a traditionally modelled railway station, tunnel, and railway bridge await the riders.

Track-changing points, additional tracks for facilitating train crossings, and old-fashioned ‘arm signals’ provided along the route add aestheticism with safety to the 25-minute ride.

Side protection to the tracks using wood meshing and steel frame and fibreglass partition to ensure safety of the riders and other visitors will also be built. Turntables at one end to turn the engines around the old-fashioned way will also be provided.

To be operated by the Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation (Tourfed), the 10-ft locomotive is of international design. Its three coaches will accommodate 48 passengers. Each sleekly designed coach will have rooftop solar panels to draw power directly.

The route

The train will begin its journey from the mini-railway station, named Veli Village, near the main entrance of the tourist village, traverse the artificial lake. It will cross over to the other side of the village over a 60-m new railway bridge constructed parallel to the present floating bridge and go around the artificial mound, tunnel, and stop at the Pozhikara station, before returning.

Locopilots will double as guards and food and drink stalls attached to the railway stations will make the ride joyful. The track- changing points will be electrically controlled and manually operated. The technical assistance for the maiden narrow gauge project in this part of the country has been extended by Quilon Miniature Railway. Although the maximum speed is 15 kmph, the train will cruise at less than 10 kmph, offering a scenic ride for the travellers.

Laying of the rail is expected to be completed in two weeks with the work on the 60-m bridge that will link the village and Pozhikkara. The authorities will begin trial in the second week of March and fine-tune the operations.

“It will be thrown open to the public during the first week of April and it is going to be one of the biggest attractions for the young and old alike,” Tourfed managing director Shaji Madhavan said.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Society has executed the ₹9-crore miniature railway project for Kerala Tourism and the project is part of the ongoing ₹30-crore development work in the village.