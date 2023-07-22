ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi remembers her friendship with Oommen Chandy

July 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson writes to Mariamma Oommen reminiscing the charisma of the departed leader that helped Congress in Kerala and the legacy he has left behind of service to the people

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has termed the passing away of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy “a tragic and irreplaceable loss for the people of Kerala, the country, the Congress party” and a great personal loss to her.

In her letter to Mariamma Oommen, Ms. Gandhi described Oommen Chandy as a towering figure in Kerala, someone who had contributed enormously to the State’s development and a person that the people of Kerala could always count on to protect their interests. His stature and warm, generous personality had won him admirers and friends across the political spectrum and greatly strengthened the Congress party in Kerala.

She said that she cherished the warmest memories of her long and close association with Oommen Chandy and that she would miss his friendship and wise counsel.

Ms. Gandhi hoped that even in grief, the family would take solace from the precious legacy of service to the people that Oommen Chandy had left behind.

