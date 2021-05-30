Kerala

Song for school Pravesanotsavam in Kerala released

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Sunday released the song for the Pravesanotsavam that will mark the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Puthiyoru suryanudiche veendum... has been penned by poet and Public Education Rejuvenation Mission academic coordinator Murukan Kattakada.

Hindustani vocalist and music director Ramesh Narayan has scored the music. It has been sung by Madhusree Narayan and students Aarabhi Vijay, Aabheri Vijay, Ganga P.V., and Devananda. Orchestration is by Stephen Devassy. The song has been produced by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

Actors’ felicitations

On Tuesday, an array of popular Malayalam actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Manju Warrier will address students at the Pravesanotsavam, to be telecast on KITE Victers channel from 8 a.m. Disaster management expert Muralee Thummarukudy, magician Gopinath Muthukad and Unicef social policy Piyush Antony will interact with students at 11 a.m. Child psychiatrist Jayaprakash will answer students’ queries in a live phone-in programme at 2 p.m.

Mr. Sivankutty also reviewed the digital class preparation at the KITE studio.

