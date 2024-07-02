ADVERTISEMENT

Son of senior Congress leader in Kerala arrested on charge of molestation in Kannur

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:46 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:31 pm IST - Kannur

Arrest follows complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman alleging that the accused locked her in a room in his fitness centre and abused her

The Hindu Bureau

Sarath Nambiar (42), the son of senior Congress leader M. Narayanankutty, has been arrested in Kannur district of Kerala on the charge of molesting a young woman at a fitness centre.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman alleging that Nambiar, owner of the fitness centre near the Payyanur old bus stand, had locked her in a room and tortured her.

The incident occurred on July 1 when the woman reportedly visited the fitness centre for physiotherapy. According to her complaint, Nambiar confined her and subjected her to abuse. The woman promptly reported the incident at the Payyannur police station, leading to Nambiar’s immediate arrest at night.

The police are investigating the matter.

