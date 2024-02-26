Son kills mother in Kayamkulam

February 26, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at Puthupally near Kayamkulam. The victim was identified as Santhamma, 71, of Puthupally. She was found dead on Sunday.

The Kayamkulam police said that her son Brahmadevan had been taken into custody in connection with the murder. “Santhamma was involved in an altercation on a temple ground with some people on Saturday night (February 24). Brahmadevan later brought her home and beat her. She sustained serious injuries in the attack and died,” said an official.

The police said that Brahmadevan’s arrest would be recorded soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.