Son kills mother in Kayamkulam

February 26, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at Puthupally near Kayamkulam. The victim was identified as Santhamma, 71, of Puthupally. She was found dead on Sunday.

The Kayamkulam police said that her son Brahmadevan had been taken into custody in connection with the murder. “Santhamma was involved in an altercation on a temple ground with some people on Saturday night (February 24). Brahmadevan later brought her home and beat her. She sustained serious injuries in the attack and died,” said an official.

The police said that Brahmadevan’s arrest would be recorded soon.

