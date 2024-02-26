GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Son kills mother in Kayamkulam

February 26, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at Puthupally near Kayamkulam. The victim was identified as Santhamma, 71, of Puthupally. She was found dead on Sunday.

The Kayamkulam police said that her son Brahmadevan had been taken into custody in connection with the murder. “Santhamma was involved in an altercation on a temple ground with some people on Saturday night (February 24). Brahmadevan later brought her home and beat her. She sustained serious injuries in the attack and died,” said an official.

The police said that Brahmadevan’s arrest would be recorded soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.