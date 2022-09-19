Son kills mother, ends life

Reason behind incident is yet to be known

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
September 19, 2022 20:52 IST

A youth allegedly killed his mother before ending his life at Madikai in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The 19-year-old reportedly took the extreme step after he reportedly hit his sleeping mother with a roller stone. The incident took place at their house around 11.30 p.m.

Neighbours who rushed to the house hearing the mother’s scream found her lying in a pool of blood. The youth was found hanging.

Though both of them were rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital, doctors declared them brought dead.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be known. The Hosdurg police are investigating the case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056

