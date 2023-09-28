ADVERTISEMENT

Son-in-law held for death of welding worker

September 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested Rajeesh, 36, in connection with the death of his father-in-law, M.V. Balakrishnan of Parathichal in Thrikaripur, a welding worker.

Balakrishnan was found in a pool of blood in his house. Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

In the ensuing investigation, Chandera inspector G.P. Manuraj and sub-inspector M.V. Sridas found Rajeesh guilty in the case. Rajeesh was produced in the Hozdurg First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded him for two weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Balakrishnan had been living a solitary life for three years, while his wife and two daughters stayed in a rented house at Poochol with Rajeesh.

The police said the root cause for the incident appeared to be a property dispute. Rajeesh allegedly pushed Balakrishnan leading to a fatal head injury. The post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause for death was bleeding from injury sustained in the fall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US