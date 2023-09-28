Son-in-law held for death of welding worker

September 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police on Thursday arrested Rajeesh, 36, in connection with the death of his father-in-law, M.V. Balakrishnan of Parathichal in Thrikaripur, a welding worker.

Balakrishnan was found in a pool of blood in his house. Though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

In the ensuing investigation, Chandera inspector G.P. Manuraj and sub-inspector M.V. Sridas found Rajeesh guilty in the case. Rajeesh was produced in the Hozdurg First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded him for two weeks.

According to the police, Balakrishnan had been living a solitary life for three years, while his wife and two daughters stayed in a rented house at Poochol with Rajeesh.

The police said the root cause for the incident appeared to be a property dispute. Rajeesh allegedly pushed Balakrishnan leading to a fatal head injury. The post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause for death was bleeding from injury sustained in the fall.